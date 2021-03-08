SCOTUS Rejects Trump’s Final Bid to Repeal 2020 Election Results

Read it at Reuters
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s final attempt to challenge the results of his election loss. In an unsigned order without comment, the Supreme Court declined to take up Trump’s lawsuit in Wisconsin, which alleged that thousands of absentee votes filed in the state were unconstitutional. Election officials in Wisconsin expanded absentee voting to allow for easier voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2020 election, Trump lost the battleground state to President Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.