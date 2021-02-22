SCOTUS Rejects Trump’s Last-Ditch Attempt to Keep His Tax Documents Secret
LET’S SEE ’EM
The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected Donald Trump’s desperate bid to keep his tax documents hidden from investigators. In a decision announced Monday with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said it will not stop Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. from enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s personal and financial tax returns. Vance had subpoenaed records from Mazars—an accounting firm with a decades-long relationship with Trump’s business—but Trump sued in an attempt to block the release. Vance hasn’t yet commented on the ruling.
In a separate blow to Trump, SCOTUS also announced Monday that it’s rejected the ex-president’s challenge to Pennsylvania’s election, saying it will not review the extension of a mail-in ballot deadline.