SCOTUS Rejects Trump’s Last-Ditch Attempt to Keep His Tax Documents Secret

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters/Jim Bourg

    The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected Donald Trump’s desperate bid to keep his tax documents hidden from investigators. In a decision announced Monday with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said it will not stop Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. from enforcing a subpoena for Trump’s personal and financial tax returns. Vance had subpoenaed records from Mazars—an accounting firm with a decades-long relationship with Trump’s business—but Trump sued in an attempt to block the release. Vance hasn’t yet commented on the ruling.

    In a separate blow to Trump, SCOTUS also announced Monday that it’s rejected the ex-president’s challenge to Pennsylvania’s election, saying it will not review the extension of a mail-in ballot deadline.

    Read it at Associated Press