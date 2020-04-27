SCOTUS Requests Additional Briefs in Trump Finances Case
The Supreme Court on Monday requested additional documents in the dispute between the House of Representatives and President Trump’s accounting firm and lenders regarding his financial records. The high court is preparing to hear arguments about whether Trump is justified in preventing his financial records from being turned over to House committee investigators. Lower court rulings previously upheld the legitimacy of the House committee subpoenas. The justices gave Trump’s lawyers a May 8 deadline to file the documents. “The parties and the Solicitor General are directed to file supplemental letter briefs addressing whether the political question doctrine or related justiciability principles bear on the Court’s adjudication of these cases,” the high court wrote in its order. The court is expected to hear oral arguments via telephone conference on May 12. The House has subpoenaed Deutsche Bank, accounting firm Mazars USA, and Capital One for Trump’s financial records, which prompted Trump’s lawyers to pursue legal action to prevent the banks from complying.