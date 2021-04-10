SCOTUS Rules California Can’t Impose COVID Rules That Limit Home Worship
‘APPLES AND WATERMELONS’
California can’t impose pandemic-related restrictions that limit household-based religious worship like Bible meetings or prayer groups, the Supreme Court ruled Friday. Before, home-based worship was limited to three households, while public places like restaurants were allowed to have more than three households gather with the appropriate protocols like mask-wearing. The lawsuit’s plaintiff argued that the state “treats some comparable secular activities more favorably than at-home religious exercise.” A lower court reportedly did not see a higher risk of transmission with religious activities, and the Supreme Court ordered the policy must change next week.
Five conservative justices were on board with the decision, while three of the liberal justices disagreed.“California need not ... treat at-home religious gatherings the same as hardware stores and hair salons,” said Justice Elena Kagan. “The law does not require that the State equally treat apples and watermelons.”