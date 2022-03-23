SCOTUS Sides With Republicans in Tossing Wisconsin Legislative Maps
STRUCK DOWN
The U.S. Supreme Court stifled Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to create a new Black voting district in Wisconsin on Wednesday, tossing out a legislative map he’d drawn that state Republicans had called a “21st-century racial gerrymander.” State Republicans argued that the governor’s plan, which had been approved by Wisconsin’s highest court, was unconstitutional and that the total majority Black districts that would have emerged from it barely met the majority line. The Supreme Court’s unsigned opinion stated that Evers’ plan followed “the sort of uncritical majority-minority district maximation that we have expressly rejected.” At the same time, the court chose not to block new maps for the state’s congressional districts and rejected a challenge put forth by state Republicans. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented on the initial question of legislative districts, saying that the majority opinion was reprimanding the state court for not complying “with an obligation that, under existing precedent, is hazy at best.”