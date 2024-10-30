SCOTUS Sides With Trump to Let Virginia Voter Purge Continue

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the state of Virginia can continue to purge suspected illegal immigrants from its voter rolls. The emergency appeal allows the state’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, to forge ahead with an executive order he issued over the summer. Voting rights groups vociferously opposed the program. A judge last week found that it illegally canceled the registrations of 1,600 voters since August, including American citizens. Donald Trump slammed that ruling on Truth Social, writing, “Only U.S. Citizens should be allowed to vote!” and baselessly accusing the judge, who was appointed by Joe Biden, of being a tool in Kamala Harris’ alleged plot to weaponize the justice system. While it’s very rare for non-citizens to vote, the Republican nominee has made numerous allegations about such fraud in his campaign messaging. He has falsely accused Democrats of encouraging undocumented migrants to vote. Wednesday’s ruling broke along ideological lines, with the court’s three Democratic appointees dissenting.