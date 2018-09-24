Scrabble: It’s OK to Use ‘OK’ in the U.S. Version

More than 300 words have been added to the official Scrabble dictionary in its latest iteration—including facepalm, puggle, and the long-embattled “ok”—according to a Monday report from BBC News. This is the first change to the official dictionary in four years, and will only apply to the U.S. version of the beloved game. “OK is something Scrabble players have been waiting for, for a long time,” Peter Sokolowski, a lexicographer and editor at large at Merriam-Webster, told BBC. He added that “Basically two and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game.” Another critical addition is “Qapik,” one of only 20 officially approved words that includes a Q (worth a whopping 10 points) without a U. BBC notes that the United States version of the dictionary now includes more than 100,000 approved entries.
