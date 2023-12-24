'Scream 7' Director Christopher Landon Leaves Project In Latest Departure
RUDDERLESS
Production of the new Scream 7 slasher film will go on without director Christopher Landon, who announced his departure from the project on Saturday. Landon, who rose to prominence as the screenwriter for 2007’s Disturbia and much of the Paranormal Activity series, described his most recent directing gig as “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.” “I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited ‘Scream 7’ weeks ago,” Landon posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”
The Scream franchise has been in tumult ever since lead actress Melissa Barrera shared a post on social media accusing Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” Following the post, she was “quietly” dropped by Spyglass Studios. Landon, notably, wrote in a since-deleted post on X at the time of Barrera’s firing, “Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make.” The outgoing director heaped praise on his colleagues and franchise creator Wes Craven, a pioneer of the slasher genre. “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world,” Landon wrote in his departure post. “What he and Kevin [Williamson]created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”