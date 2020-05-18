‘Scream’ Reboot Will Bring Back David Arquette as Sheriff Dewey Riley
What would the Scream reboot be without the franchise’s most trusty sheriff? Thankfully it seems we don’t have to find out. On Monday, David Arquette announced he will be joining the reboot, from Ready or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, to reprise his role as Sheriff Dewey Riley.
Arquette appeared in all four Scream films from original director Wes Craven, as did his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, who plays reporter and author Gale Weathers. (Their characters remain married in the film franchise.) Per Variety, additional legacy cast members are expected to join the reboot as well.
“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said in a statement. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”