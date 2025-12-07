‘Scream’ Star Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Criticisms
Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s star Matthew Lillard responded to Quentin Tarantino’s criticisms at a fan convention on Friday. During an appearance on Bret Easton Ellis’ podcast, Tarantino made disparaging remarks about several actors, telling Ellis, “I don’t care for [Paul Dano], I don’t care for Owen Wilson and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.” Speaking to attendees at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, Lillard said of remarks like Tarantino’s, “It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks.” Lillard continued, acknowledging that while he‘s a cult favorite due to his roles in Scream, Scooby-Doo and Five Nights at Freddy’s, he’s not A-list. “You wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood. I’m very popular in this room. I’m not very popular in Hollywood,” said the 55-year-old. “Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it’s humbling, and it hurts.” While stars were quick to defend Dano, who Tarantino called the “weakest f---ing actor in SAG,” Dano himself has not responded, nor has Wilson, who had the confusing honor of starring in of one of Tarantino’s favorite movies of the 21st century—Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris—while simultaneously being insulted by the Pulp Fiction director.