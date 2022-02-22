Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age Rocker Mark Lanegan Dies at 57
‘BELOVED’
Mark Lanegan, co-founder of the Screaming Trees and a member of Queens of the Stone Age, died Tuesday at 57, his family confirmed on Twitter. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the tweet read. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley.” The singer-songwriter started his prolific music career in 1984 as the frontman for the grunge band Screaming Trees, serving as its lead until the band broke up in 2000. He went on to work on his own solo albums, sang with Queens of the Stone Age, and collaborated with many music legends, including Kurt Cobain and Neko Case. His most recent release was a collaboration album with former Icarus Line frontman Joe Cardamone titled Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe.