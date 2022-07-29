Screams of Horror as Dancers Crushed By Falling Giant Screen on Stage
CONCERT CATASTROPHE
Horrific footage shows a huge video screen falling on performers at a concert in Hong Kong on Thursday night. In disturbing clips being shared of the incident—which left two dancers injured—a large display appears to drop directly down on one of the people on stage before falling onto a second during a performance of a Cantopop boy band called Mirror. The audience can be heard screaming during the accident as other performers rush to help their injured colleagues. Local authorities said both male dancers were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a conscious state, but local media said one of the men was in a “serious condition.” Three female audience members were also reportedly injured, cops said, with one being sent to the same hospital after feeling unwell and two others said to be in a state of shock, but not requiring medical attention. The concert was immediately canceled after the incident.