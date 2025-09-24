Screen Legend Who Starred in ‘Pink Panther’ Dead at 87

Trump’s Approval Dips as Americans Panic About His Economy
MIND THE DROP
Donald Trump’s approval rating has dipped further as Americans grow increasingly concerned about his handling of the economy and ability to contain the rising prices of everyday goods. A poll conducted by Reuters over the weekend showed the president’s overall performance rating had dropped from 42 to 41 percent, with 54 percent of respondents saying they believed the economy was on the wrong track—up from 52 percent in July. Just 35 percent approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, and 28 percent believed he was doing a good job of tackling the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. Trump’s approval is buoyed by a general satisfaction over his immigration policies, which still poll high among Republican voters, along with his tough approach to handling crime. Following the killing of Charlie Kirk, a majority of Americans now believe political extremism to be one of the country’s most significant problems, which Trump has claimed comes “largely from the left.” Yet despite general dissatisfaction with the president’s handling of the economy, voters still believe the Republicans have a better plan for handling the markets than the Democrats, by a margin of 34-24 percent.