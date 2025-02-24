Politics

Screens at HUD Headquarters Show AI Video of Trump Kissing Musk’s Feet

TOE-CURLING

“LONG LIVE THE REAL KING,” read a caption on the stomach-turning clip.

Television screens at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed what appeared to be an AI-generated video of President Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet.
Rachel Siegel/X

