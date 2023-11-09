‘Screw Him’: Dems Balk at Tuberville’s Latest Anti-Abortion Antics
THIS AGAIN?
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) isn’t done trying to jam up essential military proceedings, this time attempting to bring his long-running and much-derided Pentagon abortion fight to this year’s must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Democrats are already balking at the idea: “No, screw him. He lost, and he’s trying to tear down this country because he disagrees with the policy,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said of the effort, according to POLITICO. “If the Republicans insist upon that, we will not have an NDAA.” Tuberville has held up dozens of military appointments over a little-used reimbursement program for service members seeking an abortion, a strategy that has angered just about everyone involved—including Democrats, military leaders and an increasing number of fellow Republicans.