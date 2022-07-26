Top ‘Scrubs’ Producer Assaulted at Least 8 Women Before Arrest: Court Docs
MONSTER
At least eight women came forward to accuse Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg of violent sexual assault in the years before his arrest earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. Weinberg, recently labeled a “serial sexual assault suspect” by police, is accused of luring multiple young women to his home from coffee bars, supermarkets, and in one case, a pie shop, between 2012 and 2019. Three of the alleged victims testified against Weinberg during his divorce proceedings in late 2020, according to court records. The pie shop accuser, then 22, alleged that in 2014 Weinberg had presented himself as a professional and a father of three, inviting her back to his home under the guise of doing a photo shoot. Once there, however, he allegedly pinned her down and forced her to give him oral sex, choking her “so hard that I thought I was going to pass out,” she told investigators in 2020. LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said the number of Weinberg’s alleged victims is expected to balloon, with his history of attacks believed to stretch back to the 1990s. Weinberg was released on a $3.2 million bond last week.