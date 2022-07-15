‘Scrubs’ Co-Executive Producer Arrested for Alleged ‘Serial Sexual Assault’
Eric Weinberg, an Emmy-nominated Hollywood figure known for his work on shows like Scrubs and Californication, was arrested Thursday on multiple sexual assault charges, according to Los Angeles authorities. Weinberg was named a “serial sexual assault suspect” by police, according to BuzzFeed News, who said he would approach women in public places and pretend to be a photographer, luring them back to his home under the pretense of setting up a shoot. “Once the women were in his residence,” the LAPD said, according to Variety, “he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.” Weinberg’s charges date definitively back to 2012, but detectives believe that he may have assaulted more victims in incidents reaching as far back as the 1990s. He acted as co-executive producer on 92 episodes of Scrubs between 2002 and 2006, according to his IMDb page, which also indicates that he has not officially worked on an entertainment project since executive producing a pair of episodes of Graves in 2016. Weinberg’s bail has been set at $3.2 million.