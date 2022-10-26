‘Scrubs’ Producer’s Bail Revoked as Judge Deems Him an Active Threat in Sexual Assault Case
BACK BEHIND BARS
Eric Weinberg, the executive producer of the popular show “Scrubs,” was taken back into police custody Tuesday after his bail was revoked by a judge who said he’s still an active threat to society as he stands trial on sexual assault charges. Weinberg pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 18 felony counts including rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, and false imprisonment. The charges could land him in jail for more than 100 years. He was previously released on a $5 million bail after being arrested in July. Judge Virginia Wilson said “the defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence towards women for over six years,” within “the safety and privacy of his home,” leading her to deny Weinberg’s lawyer’s request for house arrest instead. The LAPD has reportedly received more than 70 tips since his July arrest and are interviewing additional alleged victims. “Justice was served today. It’s very satisfying that the judge found enough factual allegations to declare Mr. Weinberg a serial rapist,” Micha Star Liberty, a lawyer for the alleged victims, said.