‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Is Hit With 18 Sex Crimes Charges
‘POWER AND INFLUENCE’
Eric Weinberg, a Hollywood producer and writer of shows including Scrubs, Veronica’s Closet, and Californication, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women in separate incidents dating from 2014-2019. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges on Wednesday, saying the defendant “relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure young women for photo shoots where he allegedly sexually assaulted them.” Authorities allege that on two occasions in 2014, Weinberg approached women at public locations and told them he was a photographer. “In each instance, he was in communication with the victims who eventually went to his home where he is accused of sexually assaulting them.” In 2017, Weinberg allegedly used the same ploy to convince a young woman to come back to his house where he allegedly assaulted her. He is also accused of assaulting another two women in separate incidents in 2018 and 2019. He has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration by use of force, four counts of oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count each of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, attempted sexual penetration by use of force and false imprisonment by violence. Dozens more potential victims have come forward after his arrest in July, Gascón said. Weinberg was released from custody after posting a $5 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Oct. 25.