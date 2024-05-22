‘Scrubs’ Producer Eric Weinberg Ordered to Stand Trial in Rape Case
‘NO TRACE OF ME’
Eric Weinberg, a former producer on Scrubs and Californication, has been ordered to stand trial on more than two dozen counts of rape and sexual assault, according to Variety. The trade publication reported Tuesday that Judge Charlaine Olmedo found sufficient evidence to bring 28 charges against Weinberg, including rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by force, and sexual battery. The judge also denied a bail request. Weinberg faces multiple life sentences if convicted. The allegations forming the basis of the case against him stem from eight victims who claim they were abused and assaulted by the Hollywood power player between 2014 and 2019. At a lengthy preliminary hearing earlier this year, nine women testified against him. “I thought maybe he would attack me, or rape me, or worst-case scenario: death…” said one Jane Doe, according to Variety. “No one knew where I was. So if something had happened there would be no trace of me.” Authorities have said that they received more than 70 tips from potential victims after Weinberg’s 2022 arrest, many of them claiming they’d been lured to his house under false pretenses and then violently assaulted.