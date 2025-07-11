‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Green Light With Original Stars to Return

Firefighters battled to save a British-made Superyacht worth $108 million on Thursday after it burst into flames while moored in the French resort town of St Tropez. The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. onboard the Sea Lady II, a luxury 134-foot vessel which can accommodate 10 passengers and eight crew members and costs $75,000 a week to rent. The boat, owner by Souter & Sons, entered the harbor at around 6 p.m., before fire broke out around two hours later. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but is believed to have started on the yacht’s bow before spreading to the lower decks. Firefighters initially had trouble entering the yacht due to the nature of the fire, which took them longer than expected to extinguish it. Two crew members aged 24 and 35 were onboard when the fire broke out and were dragged to safety by firefighters after suffering from smoke inhalation. There have been no reported casualties. While the worst of the fire was dealt with by midnight, a fire dept. spokesman said “surrounding yachts were quickly cleared, and we set up anti-pollution barriers.” The scorched superyacht is likely to sink into the sea as a result of the damage, he added.
Fans were just reminded that actor Woody Harrelson, who gained recognition for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on NBC’s Cheers, has blood ties to organized crime. The Instagram account “historyfeels” posted a carousel about Harrelson’s father, Charles Voyde Harrelson, a hitman and mobster who was convicted of assassinating a federal judge, John H. Wood Jr., in 1979, when Woody was 14. Charles died at 68 in a Fremont maximum security prison in March of 2007, while Woody was working on No Country for Old Men. Woody, 63, told the Financial Times that he didn’t know his father deeply and that he and his two brothers were raised by his mother, Diane Oswald, on a secretary’s wages. Fans commented on their surprise and support for Woody. “Hats off to Woody’s Harrelson for not letting his past personal life dictate his own life and, ultimately, his career as an actor,” one noted. Woody’s family caused intrigue in 2023 when his friend and True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey speculated that they were half-brothers, claiming McConaughey’s mother was intimate with Charles Harrelson around the time McConaughey was conceived.
Passengers flying from Mexico to the U.K. endured a grueling 17-hour delay after a couple were caught smoking in the plane’s toilet. The TUI flight had just departed Cancún for London’s Gatwick Airport on July 8 when the captain warned that the flight would be diverted unless the smoking stopped. Around three and a half hours in, the captain announced the plane would divert to Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to The Mirror. The two accused smokers were removed from the flight, while the remaining passengers waited onboard, hoping to continue their journey. Instead, the plane sat on the runway for five hours, during which the plane taxied for take-off, before the flight was canceled so the crew could comply with legal working hours. Passengers were then forced to disembark and spend 12 more hours in what was believed to be a military section of Maine’s airport, enduring cramped and uncomfortable conditions. “Everybody was fed up. In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds, but it was like free-for-all for vultures,” said Terry Lawrance, 66, a Brit affected by the ordeal. “It was like a warzone in a lounge—rows and rows of beds.”
When managing the estates of the ultra-rich, even a soda mishap can trigger a high-stakes investigation. Kelly Fore Dixon, former estate manager for the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, recounted a bizarre incident from her time overseeing his 12,000-square-foot Beverly Hills residence. The property, which included a home theater, recording studio, swimming pool, and 30 HVAC units, was supported by a team of full-time staff, private security, and about 80 subcontractors. “Silent and unseen was the protocol” when Allen was around, Dixon told The Wall Street Journal. Among Allen’s assets was a collection of artwork valued at around $50 million, including a Monet painting that appeared to have been mistakenly sprayed with soda. When an art contractor flagged the damage during a routine inspection, he asked: “What the hell have you done to the painting?” Dixon said. When security footage was reviewed, the culprit turned out to be Allen himself.
On a September evening in 2012, Brad Squires, a police officer in British Columbia, and Anita Moran, a trainee nurse in Newfoundland, went on a picnic date on Bell Island, Canada. After polishing off their second bottle of wine, Farrell stuffed it with an account of their date, and Squires tossed it off a nearby cliff. Thirteen years later, they saw their long-forgotten note posted on the Facebook page of an Irish beach conservation association on Monday who found it at the Dingle Peninsula. Martha Farrell, chair of the Maharees Conservation Association, told NBC News that it was “a moment of pure joy,” and a testament to the “resilience” of the bottle, and of Squires and Moran’s love, who are now nine years married and share three children. “[The bottle] has brought so much joy to so many people,” Farrell said. It has also brought increased attention to the conservation group, which was conducting a cleanup on Scraggane Bay in County Kerry, near Castlegregory. The association also remarked on the serendipitous parallels: the bottle was also found by a couple, Kate and Jon Gay, and the Dingle Peninsula has a similar geographical profile to Newfoundland, where the bottle was sent from.
Another day, another candid celebrity cosmetic reveal. Stassi Schroeder, best known for her time on Vanderpump Rules, took to her Instagram story to bring along her 3.5M followers with her to a Beverly Hills Botox clinic. Schroder posted a mirror selfie wearing a beige suede hat, black maxi dress, and mesh ballet flats, along with the caption, “If you see me in a cap, just know I’m either going to Disney or getting Botox @drjimmyfirouz." But Schroeder didn’t stop there. In her next post, the reality star let everyone know it was “not a Disney day,” as she flicked up to Dr. Jimmy Firouz holding seven syringes of Botox in his palm. The 37-year-old posed for the camera, black spots dotted along her forehead, temples, and upper back to indicate where her injections would be placed. According to Schroeder, her doctor performed the injections because, she wrote, “Botox in the neck defines the jaw and tightens the neck. Botox in the traps [trapezius muscles] makes [the] neck look longer, hopefully will help with the hunchback lol.” The star has previously spoken about her cosmetic procedures, as Schroeder refused to have her scars edited out of photos following a breast reduction in 2018. “I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome,” she told People. “It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that, where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”
Bromance springs eternal! JD and Turk will officially reunite on a Scrubs reboot, Deadline confirmed on Thursday. The slapstick comedy, which aired from 2001 to 2010, starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke as three medical interns muddling through life and love in a fast-paced hospital setting. Show creator Bill Lawrence signed on to the project in December, and the show’s stars all confirmed on Thursday that they’re on board. A logline for the reboot foreshadowed that “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.” On his Instagram account, Faison (who played Turk) posted a throwback pic of him and Braff from the show, captioned “Hello again.” Meanwhile, Chalke (who played Elliot Reid) tagged Lawrence on her Instagram story and wrote “thank you for my dream job… a second time.” It hasn’t been announced yet when the reboot will be released, but whenever it is, fans will rejoice. One Instagram user even responded to Faison’s post by writing, “I wasn’t even this excited for the birth of my own child.”
An AI-based system is now being tested to assisted with directing air traffic at some of the busiest airports in the world, after a fatal plane crash in Washington, D.C., earlier this year prompted aviation authorities to seek ways to reduce human error and sidestep manpower shortages. At London’s Heathrow Airport, an AI system called Aimee scans runways with 360-degree cameras, detects potential collisions, and alerts controllers—or, in some cases, autonomously reroutes planes. Similar trials are running in Singapore, with proponents claiming AI could cut delays, ease staffing shortages, and prevent accidents caused by fatigue or oversight. But not everyone is on board. Critics warn that AI lacks human intuition for emergencies and could be vulnerable to hacking. “Automation is heralded as the solution, but it can actually make things worse,” John Leahy, a former chief pilot at British Airways, told Scientific American. “The suggestion that computers can perform ATC tasks better than humans is a dangerous path.” Experts have also warned that forcing pilots and controllers to become more reliant on technology can reduce their ability to make quick decisions.
Country singer Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor state citation following a fatal car accident in Nashville that killed a woman, TMZ reported Thursday. Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told the outlet that Smith is “incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times.” Smith, 24, known for his viral song “I Hate Alabama,” struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed the street on June 8. Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she later died. Smith was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense—failure to yield resulting in a fatality, sources told TMZ. Sources close to the singer told the publication that the incident was a “tragic accident” and that he was not “under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time” of the deadly crash. Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that the initial belief was that he simply failed to yield, the sources added.
A German tourist was found alive in the Australian Outback, two weeks after going missing. Carolina Wilga, 26, last contacted family on June 29, and she was last seen at a general store in a tiny town 200 miles northeast of the Western Australia state capital of Perth on the same date. Search teams found her abandoned van on Thursday in a 300,000-hectare reserve, a day before a tourist discovered Wilga wandering around on a forest trail in a “fragile” state, according to Western Australia Police Force Insp. Martin Glynn. “I think once we do hear her story, it will be a remarkable story,” he said. “You know, she’s obviously coped in some amazing conditions,” Glynn added. “There’s a very hostile environment out there, both from flora and fauna. It’s a really, really challenging environment to cope in.” He added that it was a “miracle” that police even spotted her vehicle. Police think her 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon got stuck in the mud, forcing the backpacker to go on foot. A friend told the Western Australian that Wilga’s parents “couldn’t believe” their daughter had been found.