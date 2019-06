The best-selling romance novelist Judith Krantz has died at the age of 91. Krantz didn’t embark on a fiction-writing career until she was 50 years old, but her first novel, Scruples, was a steamy sensation. “If you’re going to write a good erotic scene, you have to go into details,” she once said. Her books—10 in total—have sold 85 million copies worldwide, according to the Associated Press.