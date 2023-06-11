CHEAT SHEET
Scuba Boat Fire Leaves Three Tourists Missing in Egypt
Three British travelers were missing in Egypt on Sunday after the boat they were traveling on caught fire off the Red Sea, according to the Associated Press. The three were part of a group of tourists traveling on the scuba-diving boat “Hurricane” when “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room” caused a fire, according to Egyptian officials, leading to an evacuation. Twelve crew members and 12 other tourists were rescused, leaving the remaining three missing. Authorities were searching for the trio, whose identities have not been released.