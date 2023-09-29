Sea Lion Briefly Escapes Central Park Zoo After Flash Flooding in New York
SO CLOSE
In the wake of the Friday’s flash flooding in New York City and the surrounding tri-state area, a female sea lion from Central Park Zoo almost escaped to freedom. According to a statement from the Wildlife Conservation Society released by Jim Breheny, the director of the Bronx Zoo, she swam out and “explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions.” He continued, saying that the water levels have decreased back to manageable levels and the sea lions are back in their home exhibit. None of the staff or visitors were hurt as the sea lion never crossed outside the boundaries of the zoo, which was closed before the brunt of the rainfall in the morning. Both New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have both declared states of emergency.