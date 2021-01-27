‘Wow, You’re Alive?’: Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler Allegedly Strangled Girlfriend Because She Wouldn’t Bow to Him
WOW INDEED
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler thought he’d killed his girlfriend after allegedly strangling her unconscious because she’d refused to bow to him, according to a police report. “Wow you’re alive?” he allegedly said when his girlfriend regained consciousness after the assault, according to the report. Wheeler, who was arrested early Saturday, allegedly attacked his girlfriend at an apartment in Kent, Washington. After regaining consciousness, the girlfriend ran to a bathroom and called police, telling them she was being “killed.” Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and released on $400,000 bond on Tuesday. He’d stopped taking his meds for bi-polar disorder recently, the police report said. The Seahawks have yet to officially discipline Wheeler, but he will reportedly not be returning to the team. “We are aware of the situation and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said Monday.