CHEAT SHEET
DISTURBING
SEAL Team 6 Member Accused of Impersonating Someone Else to Get Nude Photos
A member of the Navy’s SEAL Team 6 has been charged with posing as someone else over text messages to solicit nude photographs from women, The Virginian-Pilot reports. Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard allegedly used spoofing technology, which allows a user to impersonate another device, to pretend to be multiple people and ask for nudes. Howard’s attorney, Michael Waddington, said his client’s case started during a “broader investigation” into the spoofing practice allegedly being used at SEAL Team Six. According to Waddington, naval investigators did not find any nude photos on Howard’s phone and Howard was able to pass two polygraph tests. The lawyer said he was seeking to have the case dismissed next week. If it isn’t dismissed, he said Howard plans to plead not guilty to all charges. This comes after another Navy SEAL team was booted from Iraq this week for alleged unauthorized drinking and a sexual assault accusation.