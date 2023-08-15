Tuohys Claim Michael Oher Tried to Extort Them for $15 Million
SHAKEDOWN
Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy said that NFL star Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15 million prior to filing his “absurd” lawsuit against them on Monday, TMZ reported Tuesday. In a statement to TMZ Sports, Tuohy family attorney Marty Singer said that Oher went to the family before filing the suit, threatening to “plant a negative story about them in the press” if they didn’t give him $15 million. Oher’s petition claimed that the Tuohys had tricked him into a conservatorship when he was 18 years old—under the guise of joining the family—in order to profit off his story that was eventually turned into The Blind Side movie. Singer vehemently denied those allegations in the statement, claiming that, “Should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at anytime [sic] in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way.” The attorney boldly added that it’s not the first time Oher has tried such an extortion. “Unbeknownst to the public, Mr. Oher has actually attempted to run this play several times before–but it seems that numerous other lawyers stopped representing him once they saw the evidence and learned the truth,” Singer said.