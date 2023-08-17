Tuohys Ready to End Michael Oher’s Conservatorship, Lawyer Confirms
ENDZONE
The family NFL veteran Michael Oher recently accused of making millions off his life story is ready to dissolve the conservatorship at the heart of the bombshell petition he filed in court this week, according to the family’s attorney. Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy intend to enter into a consent order to end the conservatorship, lawyer Randall Fishman told journalists on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Hours after Oher’s petition was filed in Tennessee on Monday, a “devastated” Sean told the Daily Memphian he was willing to end the conservatorship. “I want whatever Michael wants,” he said. The announcement is a marked departure from the barrage of public accusations the Tuohys have exchanged with Oher. On Tuesday, the family accused him of attempting to extort them for $15 million prior to filing his “absurd” suit. Another lawyer representing the Tuohys, Marty Singer, told TMZ at the time that “should Mr. Oher wish to terminate the conservatorship, either now or at anytime [sic] in the future, the Tuohys will never oppose it in any way.”