New Jersey Democratic Operative Admits Hiring Two Men to Kill Ex-Colleague
A New Jersey Democratic political operative has admitted to a bizarre murder-for-hire plot which saw him pay two hitmen thousands of dollars to stab one of his work associates to death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean Caddle, 44, has worked as a political consultant for several top North Jersey Democrats over the years, including Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak. On Tuesday, Caddle pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and he now faces life in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. The office said Caddle admitted hiring two people in May 2014 to kill the victim, who was stabbed and had his apartment set ablaze. The victim wasn’t named, but Politico reports that the details match up with the murder of ex-Jersey City Council candidate Michael Galdieri, who worked for Caddle’s consulting group. Lesniak said of his former aide: “He’s an immense political talent. It’s so hard to believe.”