Media

llinois Democrat Continues to Push for Release of Gaetz Ethics Report

TRUTH WILL OUT

“We have to remind the American people that in the House we care about ethics,” Rep. Sean Casten said.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

A top Democratic representative is turning up pressure on the House Ethics Committee to release a report on allegations of sex trafficking and other crimes leveled at former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Undeterred by Gaetz’s recent withdrawal from both Congress and the running to be Donald Trump’s Attorney General, Sean Casten (D-IL) spoke with MSNBC to reiterate his support for the results of the committee’s findings to be released.

“None of us would want to work in an environment where you can commit the crimes that Matt Gaetz is alleged to have committed, including–let’s not sugarcoat this–allegations of having sex with a child,” Casten told the network’s hosts on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Dem Rips ‘Trump Apologist’ Pam Bondi After AG NominationSORRY NOT SORRY
Will Neal
Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper on Friday night.

“We have to remind the American people that in the House we care about ethics,” he went on, “that we are the country that is not always perfect, but at least aspires to that vision that our founders laid out where no one is above the law.”

He added, “To do that, we need to release this report.”

With Republican House Speaker Mike Mike Johnson having repeatedly said he would oppose publishing the committee’s findings, Casten and fellow Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) have both issued motions in an attempt to force a vote on resolutions applying further pressure on the ethics panel.

Bolton Slams Trump’s Latest Cabinet Pick as a ‘Con Man’NO CONFIDENCE
Will Neal
John Bolton speaking with Kaitlin Collins on CNN on Friday 22 November 2024.

Casten underlined during his Saturday appearance on MSNBC that the Republican Party holds only a slim majority, making them vulnerable should even just a handful of representatives cross the aisle.

“Given how tight the balance of the House is and, quite candidly, how many members of the Republican caucus there are who, while they might turn a blind eye to sexual assault, genuinely do not like Matt Gaetz, there is the very real possibility of that being forced to be released through a House vote,” he said.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsNow GOP Senators Want Another Trump Nominee’s Full FBI File
Liam Archacki
mediaJon Stewart Knows Why Trump Is Picking All the Worst People for His Cabinet
Matt Wilstein
politicsTrump Gave Matt Gaetz a Dose of Reality in Call Before Dropping AG Bid
Zachary Folk
politicsNancy Mace Is Rapidly Becoming One of the Worst People in the Country
The Daily Beast
mediaRachel Maddow Takes Pay Cut With MSNBC’s Future in Jeopardy
Grace Harrington