Man Arrested in Florida Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 2 Kids
Police in Broward County, Florida, announced they arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed two children and injured four in Wilton Manors on Monday, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Sean Charles Greer, 27, allegedly drove around a bus and onto the sidewalk and struck the group before speeding away from the scene. Authorities identified him after they were informed of the missing Honda car’s—and Greer’s—address, where they found a bumper missing that was consistent with a bumper left at the scene. Greer has not yet been charged in the incident, though he is currently under probation for burglary. The two girls who died were aged 6 and 5, while the other four range between 2 and 10 years old.