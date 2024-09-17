Diddy Arrested in New York City After Grand Jury Indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday evening after a grand jury handed down an indictment, a person familiar with the matter told The New York Times.

He was taken into federal custody in a hotel lobby, a representative told NBC News. The charges in the indictment were not immediately clear.

The hip-hop tycoon, 54, has been the subject of mounting allegations of abuse, sexual violence, and sex trafficking which started last November with a lawsuit filed by ‘Me & U’ singer Cassie Ventura, his ex-girlfriend.

Though Combs quietly settled the suit with Ventura a day after it was filed, the floodgates had been opened: at least eight more women and two men would subsequently come forward with civil claims of their own against the Bad Boy Records founder.

In March, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes. Few details were shared at the time, but reports circulated that investigators were conducting a human trafficking probe.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York began interviewing witnesses about Combs’ alleged sexual misconduct around that time.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ in a statement on Monday that they were “disappointed” with “the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution” of the rapper.

“He is an imperfect person but is not criminal,” Agnifilo continued. “To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.

“Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs has repeatedly and vehemently denied wrongdoing, decrying his accusers as shakedown artists looking to make a quick buck.

In May, after surveillance footage emerged showing him assaulting Ventura in a hotel room hallway, he issued an apology, saying he was “truly sorry” for his behavior in the video.

Combs’ most recent accuser, Dawn Richard, a former member of the girl group Danity Kane, sued him just last week. She accused him of sexual and verbal assault over a period of nearly 10 years, adding that she’d also witnessed him physically abusing a number of women, including Ventura.

“Over the decades following his rise to fame, Mr. Combs’ star-studded, larger-than-life persona overshadowed his vicious temper and pervasive acts of violence directed towards those in his inner circle—specifically, women,” her complaint stated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.