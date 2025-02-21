Cheat Sheet
1
New York Yankees Make Historic Move on Facial Hair
CHEERS FOR BEARDS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.25 11:18AM EST 
Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge New York Yankees/Getty Images

After decades of enforcing a strict facial hair policy, the New York Yankees’ Managing General Partner, Hal Steinbrenner, released a statement announcing the Yankees would enter modernity and amend the policy. Now fans must wait in suspense to learn whether Aaron Judge will grow a beard. “In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees—spanning several eras—to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy,” Steinbrenner said in a statement posted to the Yankees’ X account. In surprisingly solemn language, Steinbrenner said, “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward.” Steinbrenner did not state whether mustaches will be encouraged. “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy,” Steinbrenner concluded.

Read it at X

2

Diddy’s Lawyer Quits: ‘Under No Circumstances Can I Continue’

WON’T BE MISSING YOU
Janna Brancolini
Published 02.21.25 11:11AM EST 
Sean "Diddy" Combs walks outside in a T-shirt in Beverly Hills in 2023.
MEGA/GC Images

A lawyer for Sean “Diddy” Combs has asked the judge in the disgraced rapper’s sex-trafficking case for permission to quit his defense. “Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Anthony Ricco wrote in a motion filed Thursday. “It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested,” Ricco wrote, without elaborating on why he wanted to step down. The decision came after speaking with Combs’ lead attorney Marc Agnifilo, the filing said, but a judge must sign off on it to make the resignation official. Ricco is one of six defense attorneys currently representing Combs, who was arrested in September on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors say he allegedly forced women to participate in days-long sex parties he dubbed “freak-offs.” More than 150 alleged victims—many of them men and boys—have since accused Combs of sexual assault, leading to more than 30 civil suits, according to The New York Times. Combs and his lawyers have denied all of the allegations. His criminal trial is scheduled to start in May.

Read it at New York Post

3
5AM Senate GOP Budget Vote Sets Up Clash With House
GRAB YOUR POPCORN
Janna Brancolini
Updated 02.21.25 11:14AM EST 
Published 02.21.25 7:27AM EST 
Susan Collins (R-ME) (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday before an all-night budget plan vote.
Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

Senate Republicans voted to adopt a budget blueprint early Friday morning that differs sharply from the plan advanced by the House. After an all-night work session, the Senate voted 52-48 to first bolster funding for immigration enforcement, national security and energy production, and then deal with more complicated issues like tax policy in a separate legislative package. Worried about their razor-thin majority and eager to appease President Donald Trump, who has called for “one big beautiful bill,” House Republicans prefer to include tax measures in a single, more expansive budget bill. That means the legislation will eventually have to go through a reconciliation process that experts say could be long and contentious, potentially revealing rifts within the GOP. All Senate Republicans except Rand Paul of Kentucky agreed on the budget framework that advanced just before 5am Friday. During the late-night “vote-a-rama,” Democrats also forced a number of votes, including amendments to: block tax cuts for billionaires while food prices remain high, lower housing costs by preventing hedge funds from buying single family homes, and prevent Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing Americans’ private data. Republicans voted down all three measures.

Read it at CNN

4
Crypto Bros Win Again as SEC Drops Lawsuit Against Mega Firm Coinbase
COIN-BASED
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 02.21.25 10:12AM EST 
CHONGQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 10: In this photo illustration, the Coinbase logo is displayed on a smartphone screen in front of a stock chart showcasing Coinbase's financial performance, cryptocurrency market trends, blockchain technology developments, and global business activity on February 10, 2025, in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission has dropped its legal case against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. The company said on its website that the agency was “righting a major wrong” by ceasing its 2023 lawsuit, which they claim was part of a wider “war against crypto.” Coinbase, the largest crypto company in the U.S., worth about $65 billion, was sued on the grounds of allegedly putting consumers at risk of financial harm as digital currencies it platformed “constituted unregistered securities,” The New York Times reported. The dismissal of the case is subject to commissioner approval. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the company was told to expect this next week. “SEC staff has agreed in principle to dismiss its unlawful enforcement case against Coinbase, subject to Commissioner approval—righting a major wrong,” Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal wrote in a blog post. He added on X that there will be no settlement. “There will be no settlement or compromise—a wrong will simply be made right," he said.

5
National Anthem Singer at U.S.-Canada Hockey Game Changes Lyrics to Send Trump a Message
ANTHEM WARS
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 02.21.25 12:09AM EST 
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 17: Fans of Team Canada hold up a Canadian flag during the third period of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Team Canada and Team Finland at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)
World Cup of Hockey via Getty Im

A Canadian singer tapped to perform her country’s national anthem before Thursday’s U.S.-Canada hockey game used the opportunity to send a strong message to U.S. President Donald Trump. Grammy award-winning songbird Chantal Kreviazuk, 50, changed the lyrics to “O Canada” ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game against the U.S. on Thursday. Instead of singing “true patriot love in all of us command,” Kreviazuk sang “true patriot love that only us command.” She later posted on Instagram a photo of the amended lyrics written on her hand. “I am sorry if my performance of our national anthem rubbed you the wrong way,” she wrote in the caption. “Art to me is an expression of our truth. And in this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment, I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices, and try to protect ourselves.” Kreviazuk’s performance was booed loudly at TD Garden in Boston. Her performance was followed by the Star-Spangled Banner, which the sold-out arena sang in full volume. American and Canadian sports fans have been booing each other’s anthems in recent weeks following Trump’s tariff threats and his stated desire to annex Canada and make it into America’s “51st state.” Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in overtime to secure the championship.

Read it at CBC

6
Trump’s DOT Secretary Sean Duffy Savagely Booed by California Crowd
WARM WELCOME
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.21.25 3:35AM EST 
Published 02.20.25 11:10PM EST 
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy speaks during a press conference at Union Station and makes an announcement on the California High-Speed Rail priorities in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy speaks during a press conference at Union Station and makes an announcement on the California High-Speed Rail priorities in Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was savagely booed Thursday during a news conference on California’s high-speed rail project at the Union Station in Los Angeles. The Donald Trump appointee blasted state authorities for mismanaging the once “exciting” project and claimed it had amounted to a waste of funds. He additionally disclosed that he would be subjecting the project to a “compliance review of funding” to determine whether or not “billions of dollars of taxpayer money” should still go toward it. Duffy’s comments, however, were drowned out by boos from a roaring crowd who chanted slogans like “Build the rail!” and “We pay taxes, we want trains!” In one moment while discussing layoffs at the Federal Aviation Administration, the crowd got particularly rowdy, almost distracting from Duffy’s words entirely. The secretary acknowledged the protesters in the crowd at one point and said, “These protesters should all be at the steps of Gavin Newsom’s mansion.” He continued: “They should all talk to him about what happened here.”

Read it at SFGATE

7
Lead Singer of Rock Band ‘Kansas’ Diagnosed with Cancer
READY TO FIGHT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 9:33PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 5:45PM EST 
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Ronnie Platt of the band Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 19: Ronnie Platt of the band Kansas performs at the Ryman Auditorium on August 19, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Legendary rock band Kansas’s front-man Ronnie Platt has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The 64-year-old lead singer revealed his condition to fans in a post on Facebook on Saturday. “For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread,” Platt wrote. “It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle.” Platt added: “I sincerely appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers. I have some absolutely amazing people going to bat for me!! as it has been put to me, this is just a bump in the road and will be behind me very soon! So everyone please CARRY ON!￼” Kansas was formed in 1973 and released its most recent album, The Absence of Presence, in July 2020. In the wake of his diagnosis, the band rescheduled shows in Catoosa, Okla., and Durant, Okla, and canceled two shows in New Orleans and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Read it at People

8
Body of Hostage Returned by Hamas Is Wrong Person: Israel
WHO IS IT?
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 02.20.25 9:30PM EST 
Israeli soldiers carry the coffins of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025.
Israeli soldiers carry the coffins of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, and were handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in the Gaza Strip in this handout image obtained by Reuters on February 20, 2025. GPO/via REUTERS

Israel has released its conclusions after an investigation into the return of four bodies by Hamas—claiming one of them is not who the terror group claims it is. Three bodies, Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when captured, and two baby bothers who captured the nation, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, 4- and 10-months-old, were correctly identified. However, after testing by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the body of the boys' mother, Shiri, was determined to be someone else, the Israeli military said. The returned body does not match any other Israel hostage, it continued. “This is an anonymous, unidentified body.” Forensic testing and intelligence suggests the boys were murdered in Nov. 2023, the military added. “This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” the Israeli military said in a statement. The boys' father and Shiri’s husband, Yarden Bibas, was released by Hamas alive under the January 2025 ceasefire deal. He spent 484 days in captivity.

9
‘Ugly Betty’ Actor Eric Mabius Arrested on Battery Charges
Not So Pretty
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.20.25 5:30PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 5:08PM EST 
Actor from Ugly Betty Eric Mabius
Handout

Veteran actor and Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius was arrested for battery early Thursday morning. The 53-year-old also faces charges for resisting arrest. Mabius, a Florida resident, was arrested around 2 a.m. and later booked in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 a.m. on two misdemeanor charges. The actor’s mugshot reveals a black eye and possible swelling, suggesting that Mabius may have gotten into an altercation prior to his arrest. Mabius, who was listed at 5’10” and 220 pounds in a police report documenting the arrest, is well-known for his various television and film roles. He spent four seasons playing Daniel Meade on Ugly Betty. He’s also played characters in The L Word, The OC, Blue Bloods, and Chicago Fire, as well as Hallmark series Signed, Sealed, Delivered. As of Thursday morning, Mabius was still awaiting trial. He was also married to interior designer Ivy Sherman for over a decade, from 2006 to 2018, and shares two sons with his ex: 18-year-old Maxfield and Rylan, 16.

Read it at TMZ

10
Scorsese Makes Surprising Casting Choice for Latest Mob Drama
UNLIKELY PAIRING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 02.20.25 3:43PM EST 
Published 02.20.25 3:40PM EST 
Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Dwayne Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might soon be getting a seat at one of Hollywood’s most coveted tables—Martin Scorsese’s. Deadline reports that the Goodfellas director is enlisting the help of Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Leonardo DiCaprio to produce an untitled drama set in 1960s Hawaii. The film will reportedly follow a mob boss, based on a real-life figure, who encroaches upon his enemies to take over Hawaii’s underbelly of organized crime. Johnson, Blunt, and DiCaprio are all slated to star in the film, and will also produce it alongside Scorsese, Nick Bilton, Dany Garcia, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn. Bilton is also being tapped to write the project. IndieWire adds that a source close to the project confirmed that Johnson and Blunt first brought the idea to Scorsese, who then roped in DiCaprio. Johnson and Blunt are frequent collaborators, having starred together in Disney’s Jungle Cruise and A24’s upcoming Smashing Machine. Similarly, DiCaprio and Scorsese have practically been joined at the hip over the past two decades with their most recent collaboration being 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Read it at Deadline

