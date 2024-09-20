Diddy Has Another New Name: Inmate 37452-054

Diddy has earned himself yet another name at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he is being held: Inmate 37452-054.

In the Federal Bureau of Prisons system, Sean “Diddy” Combs is listed under his government name, Sean John Combs. Yet he has been known by various names over his more than 30 years in the hip-hop industry, including Puff, Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, and most recently, Love.

Along with basic characteristics—such his age (54) his sex (male) and race (Black)—the date of Diddy’s release was listed as “unknown” after his request to be released on bail was denied twice. A judge deemed the Bad Boy mogul a flight risk and cited anger issues and substance abuse in his decision.

Diddy was arrested Sept. 18 at the Park Hyatt New York hotel in Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper was then placed on suicide watch as a routine measure at the detention facility, but his lawyer clarified that he was not suicidal.

Lawyer Marc Agnifilo said Diddy was “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense.”

Most of the around 1600 inmates at the detention facility are being held pending trials.