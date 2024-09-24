Diddy Is ‘Doing Quite Well’ in Notoriously Hellish Jail, Lawyer Insists

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ is “doing quite well” behind bars after his staggering fall from grace landed him in one of the most notorious jails, his lawyers says.

Marc Agnifilo told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that Combs is actually getting by and that there is “no truth” to a News Nation article that claimed the 54-year-old is “scared” and so “paranoid” that he's avoiding jail grub.

"He’s doing quite well under the circumstances," Agnifilo said.

Nobody would blame Combs for being a bit on edge. Along with being slapped with disgusting sex trafficking allegations and denied bail, he was taken to live in the Metropolitan Detention Center—a federal jail in Brooklyn that’s notorious for violence and poor care—while he awaits trial.

Agnifilo didn’t speak to Combs’ treatment at the facility, but confirmed that he’s spent “hours” with his lawyers each day.

“We are working on what will be his meritorious defense to the charges,” Agnifilo told the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

People reported Friday that Combs had only “briefly” spoken to his seven children, who are in “shock.”

Combs was reportedly designated last week for suicide watch because his mental state was “unclear." Agnifilo said that Diddy is not suicidal and that the measure is routine for “new, high-profile inmates.” He added that his client was “strong, healthy, confident, and focused on his defense.”

The Metropolitan Detention Center’s proximity to Manhattan often leads to it housing more high-profile suspects than other facilities. Among the big names to currently call the center home is Sam Bankman-Fried, who’s reportedly been placed in the same housing unit as Combs.

Combs’ attorneys filed a motion last week to keep their client away from the detention center, writing: “Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention. Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered. At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

In the end, however, a federal judge ruled that Combs—who’s accused of running a criminal enterprise to exploit and traffic women, sometimes flying them across international borders for so-called “freak offs”—should not be given special treatment because of his fame.