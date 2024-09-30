Diddy Taken Off Suicide Watch as Fam Visits Him in Hellhole NYC Jail

Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs.

The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.

An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody.

The New York facility, which is plagued by rampant violence and is known to have poor care for detainees—even by jail standards, will be Combs’ home as he awaits trial after a judge denied him bail twice this month.

Early reports suggested Combs’ first days behind bar were hellish, with him potentially being so “scared” and “paranoid” that he’d avoid jail grub, a News Nation article claimed.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, labeled that article as BS. He told the Daily Beast in a statement last week that his client was “doing quite well under the circumstances.”

Agnifilo has regularly spoke with journalists since Combs was arrested on human trafficking charges on Sept. 16. The attorney has repeatedly asserted that his client is in good spirits in lock up and has gone to great lengths to justify some of the oddities of Combs’ indictment. That included Agnifilo claiming Combs had hordes of baby oil at his mansion because he lived near a Costco—a claim the bulk grocer has since debunked.

In court, Agnifilo emphasized just how dangerous the Metropolitan Detention Center is and asked a judge to not force Combs to call the facility home. The facility has previously housed R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, and is currently home for the disgraced crypto CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

“Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention,” Agnifilo’s motion read. “Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered. At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

People’s report did not specify which of Combs’ loved ones have paid him a visit. He’s the father of seven children, ranging in age from his 33-year-old stepson Quincy Brown to his one-year-old tot, Love Sean Combs.

Diddy’s loved ones have remained largely mum since his arrest—neither speaking out to condemn the disgusting allegations leveled against the music mogul nor showing him explicit support publicly.

People reported on Sept. 23 that, to that point, Combs had only “briefly” spoken to his seven children who were in collective “shock.”

The lone comment from the Combs family came via four of his children, who released a joint statement last week to shoot down unsubstantiated rumors that the rapper had anything to do with the untimely death of their mother, Kim Porter, who died from pneumonia in 2018.

Combs is staring down a sentence between 15 years and a lifetime behind bars if he’s found guilty.