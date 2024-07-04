Diddy Under Criminal Investigation by the Feds: Report
MO’ PROBLEMS
Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs were notified last week by federal authorities that he is the subject of a criminal investigation, two sources familiar with the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s miasma of legal woes told NBC News on Wednesday. The insiders also said that a federal grand jury was hearing evidence as part of the investigation, but no criminal charges were imminent. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment to NBC News. Combs’ legal team did not respond to a request for comment. The development comes three months after Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents in a joint operation. Authorities did not comment at the time on what exactly they’d been looking for, but the raid was reported to have been connected to a sex trafficking investigation. TMZ reported earlier on Wednesday that Combs had put his Los Angeles pad up for sale with an off-market price tag of $70 million. “We’re told Diddy wants out of L.A.,” the tabloid reported, “and will not be looking for another place to hang his hat.”