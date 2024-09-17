Diddy Will Stay in Jail Until His Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain incarcerated as his sex trafficking and racketeering case proceeds to trial, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday afternoon.

The hip-hop tycoon pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged sex abuse. His legal team proposed a package that would have seen him placed in home detention on a $50 million bond tied to his Miami residence.

Prosecutors argued that Combs, 54, was a flight risk, and had previously reached out to victims and witnesses, some of whom remain terrified of him.

