Diddy Wipes Entire Instagram, Including Cassie Apology Video
DIDDY DO IT?
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs completely wiped his Instagram on Thursday, a move which sources close to him said was neither ‘strategic’ nor aimed at his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, according to TMZ. Combs deleted all of his posts, including his apology video for Ventura, who he settled out of court after she filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of domestic abuse, rape, sex trafficking and more. Sources close to Combs, who spoke to TMZ, told them that Combs has deleted all his posts previously, but the move is only gaining traction now due to the legal scrutiny he is under. The sources added that Diddy was genuine in his apology and that the video has been published elsewhere, so there would be no point in deleting it. Combs is currently facing a myriad of lawsuits and investigations accusing the star of sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, rape and much more. Combs most recently lost his key to New York City after Mayor Eric Adams sent a letter to star condemning his actions in the now infamous security camera footage of Combs beating Ventura. He also had his honorary degree from Howard University rescinded and his donation returned.