Duffy Claims He Knows Whose Job Trump Really Wants

Donald Trump’s transportation secretary says the president wants his job.

In an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, Sean Duffy revealed that Trump once told him that if he weren’t president, he’d want to run the Department of Transportation.

Trump’s reasoning? “He really is fascinated and cares about roads and bridges,” Duffy said. “And what kind of pavement is being used.”

The former Fox News host said Trump genuinely “cares” about building beautiful roads and bridges — just as long as they’re cheap.

“I think he said 20 cents on the dollar,” Duffy told Devine on the Pod Force One podcast. “Save 80 cents… that’s a little tough, but he cares about that.”

Devine quipped, “If you get rid of regulations, that should make it cheaper and easier,” to which Duffy agreed.

As if infrastructure wasn’t enough to lure Trump away from the Oval Office, Duffy said the president is also drawn to another natural resource — airspace.

When Devine inquired about Trump’s love of the ether, Duffy explained his reasoning, saying: “You know, he flies. Um, he talks to pilots. He loves airplanes.”

Duffy detailed Trump's love of airplanes. The Washington Post/Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Devine called Trump’s interest in transportation “surprising,” but Duffy chalked it up to the president’s long history of developing skyscrapers, resorts, and casinos.

What he didn’t mention: several of those ventures went bust. Trump’s Atlantic City empire famously ended with the 2021 demolition of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino — the first of three casinos he owned before his Jersey Shore gambling business collapsed.

Duffy also stirred the pot by taking a shot at Trump’s former “efficiency czar,” Elon Musk, over the tech billionaire’s attempts to slash “safety-critical positions” in air traffic control.

“I get along well enough with Elon,” Duffy said. “But no one else is the secretary; I am. The Senate confirmed me.”