Sean Duffy Says Daughter’s Heath Condition Will Require Open-Heart Surgery
Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI), who is resigning from Congress next month to spend more time with his family, told Fox & Friends that his baby will need open-heart surgery after her birth. “Not long ago we found out that our little baby has a couple of holes in the heart,” the congressman said. “So after she’s born, whether it’s two to six months... she’s going to need open-heart surgery. They got to crack her open and fix the heart. They walked us through this yesterday. So I announced I was leaving Congress as I was walking in to meet with the heart doctor.” When asked what he expects to do next career-wise, Duffy said he isn’t sure and said his focus is on making sure his family is “healthy and doing well.” Duffy wrote a Facebook post on Monday announcing he would be departing Congress on Sept. 23. He is the 10th House Republican to announce a planned exit in recent weeks.