Rogue Pandemic Preacher Sean Feucht Takes Superspreading Roadshow to Los Angeles for NYE
FOR CHRIST’S SAKE
California may be facing record case counts and a severe shortage of intensive-care beds and space in morgues and funeral homes during this hellish phase of the coronavirus pandemic—but you can always rely on Sean Feucht to make things worse. The evangelical Christian singer and preacher has made a name for himself during the pandemic by organizing mass gatherings of maskless worshipers spreading droplets with abandon. Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, he’s planning three days of New Year’s events in the besieged city. In a YouTube video, Feucht tried to entice people along to the potential superspreader events by boasting about the thousands of glow sticks he’d ordered. Asked for a comment on the event, Mayor Eric Garcetti’s spokesman implored attendees to wear masks and socially distance. The musician and activist’s “Let Us Worship” tour has gathered hundreds of thousands of Christians all over the nation.