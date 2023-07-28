Sean Hannity Awkwardly Confronts GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Over Sex Comments
‘LIGHT-HEARTED HUMOR’
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace’s admission Thursday morning that she passed up having sex with her fiancé in order to show up to presidential candidate Tim Scott’s prayer breakfast on time was the basis for a clunky introduction by Fox News host Sean Hannity during an interview with Mace later that night. At the prayer breakfast, Mace had said of her fiancé, “He can wait. I’ll see him later tonight.” On Hannity, which airs at 9:00 p.m., the namesake host decided to follow up. “Much later tonight, because she’s on this show,” he began, adding later: “I guess you’ll get home sometime around midnight tonight.” Mace described her off-the-cuff remarks as “a little light-hearted humor between friends,” which Hannity complimented her for. The pair’s first topic of substantive discussion related to Mace’s questioning of a witness who claimed during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that “non-human biologics” have been found at UFO crash sites.