Hannity Boasts About His ‘Street-Fighting’ and ‘Blade’ Skills

Sean Hannity really wants the world to know that he’s a lethal human weapon trained in street-fighting, mixed martial arts, and firearms.

Following President Trump’s re-election “kickoff” rally on Tuesday night, the Fox News host brought on Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to praise the president’s speech.

Towards the end of their discussion, Hannity suddenly turned to Bongino and, seemingly out of nowhere, said: “Dan, you made a big mistake.”

“You told me your weakness,” Hannity added. “Because you’ve lifted so much.”

The primetime Fox News star, who not only loves to boast about his martial-arts prowess but has devoted airtime to his training regimen, proceeded to list off all of his skills.

“I’d say my mixed martial arts, Krav [Maga], Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu— which you showed this morning—Kempo, boxing, street-fighting, blade, knife-fighting, firearm training that I go through,” Hannity declared. “I know your weakness. So you’re in trouble.”

As Spicer quietly smiled, Bongino laughed and told the Fox host that he gave him his “Achille’s heel.”

“You really did,” Hannity excitedly exclaimed. “I was like, that’s manna from heaven!”

The bizarre exchange between two cable news personalities discussing their fighting abilities appeared to stem from a Fox & Friends segment on Monday morning that featured Bongino—who guest hosted the morning show—demonstrating Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques with UFC fighter Matt Serra.