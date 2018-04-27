After Sean Hannity Bought a Georgia Apartment Complex, Eviction Orders Spiked 400 Percent

The number of eviction orders at a 152-unit apartment complex in Georgia owned by Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity has significantly increased since he purchased the property, according to an analysis by The Guardian. In the three years and 10 months that Hannity has owned the Hampton Place apartment complex, 61 residents were approved for removal. In the preceding three years and 10 months, only 12 tenants had received such eviction orders—resulting in an over 400 percent increase in evictions since Hannity bought the complex. Hannity’s lawyer told the newspaper that he “is not involved in the management of these properties. Evictions only occur after a material breach of the lease terms.” Residents who were issued eviction notices say that they were falling behind on their rent, but some avoided eviction by paying hundreds of dollars in fees. Hannity’s company also moved to evict residents with outstanding debts as low as $232. On his website this week, the host said that he chose to make real estate investments in ”communities that otherwise struggle to receive such support.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10