Sean Hannity Claims We’re ‘Far Worse Off’ Today Than During COVID

Sean Hannity wildly claimed that the U.S. is much worse off today than it was at the height of the COVID pandemic four years ago.

Speaking on his Fox News show on Monday night, the conservative host used his opening monologue to talk about what he sees as the contrasting closing campaign messages of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump. Hannity praised the Republican nominee as “focused like a laser” on issues like lowering costs and crime, and generally “promising to clean up the mess caused by Joe [Biden] and Kamala Harris.”

“Now, Kamala’s closing message—it’s not about beliefs,” Hannity said. “It’s not about policies… It’s not about her track record, because she can’t run on whether or not this country is better off than we were four years ago because for a very simple reason: By every measure, we are far worse off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2020, no COVID vaccine was yet available—nor was it clear when one would arrive—as the virus killed thousands across the country. The pandemic also plunged the global economy into crisis and triggered mass uncertainty in the labor market, with huge temporary layoffs earlier in the year.

Precisely four years before Hannity’s comments—on Oct. 21, 2020—Trump used a rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, in part to warn about the “radical left” forces trying to defeat him. He also mocked former president Barack Obama by invoking his middle name, Hussein, and complained about CBS’ 60 Minutes. Trump did all of those things again this week.

In his analysis, Hannity cited the southern border, calling it “the biggest national security crisis probably in our country’s history.” He also said prices “on everything you buy in every store you go to” are “up dramatically,” misleadingly adding that crime is also “up dramatically.”

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Hannity asked, echoing Ronald Reagan’s famous question during the 1980 presidential election. “For most Americans, they’re going to answer overwhelmingly: No.”