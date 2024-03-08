President Joe Biden just can’t seem to win with Sean Hannity.

The Fox News host and Trump confidante, who for years has been criticizing Biden’s acuity with some derivative of the smear “Sleepy Joe,” went after the president Thursday for something quite different: sounding “like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man” during his State of the Union address.

“Frankly, so at odds with the everyday Joe it’s even frightening to me,” Hannity framed it, ensuring he can still use his well-worn line of attack as long as he sees fit.

“He spent most the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together,” he reiterated.

Hannity seemed keen on hammering this point home to his viewers, who have been accustomed to hearing about Biden’s supposed diminished mental state for months.

The Associated Press, Hannity said, “affectionately” described Biden’s election year State of the Union address as “feisty.”

“I guess that’s one way to describe it,” he smirked. “Tonight, America saw, um, let’s say a very different Joe Biden. I might call him ‘Jacked-up Joe,’ and that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man.”

Curiously, Hannity didn’t immediately weigh in on the GOP’s response to Biden’s address as delivered by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt, who was thoroughly mocked online for her “theatrical” and “warbly-voiced performance.”

Fox anchor Martha MacCallum, however, chose to describe Britt’s remarks as “soft and strong.”