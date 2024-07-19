Sean Hannity Heaps Praise on Kai Trump in Her Fox News Debut

Sean Hannity heaped a healthy amount of praise on Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, during an interview on Fox News Thursday—just 24 hours after she spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

A longtime confidant of the former president, Hannity began his interview by telling the 17-year-old she “did an amazing job.”

“You showed poise and grace,” Hannity gushed. “I mean, you kind of dazzled the nation last night, and I hope you’re very proud of that.”

A bit later, Hannity continued in the same vein, commending her for showing “tremendous courage” by speaking in front of a friendly crowd.

“And what for a lot of people would be a high-pressure situation, I think you made it into the family business. I think you passed the litmus test,” he said.

“You guys have been through so much and we’ve been friends for a long time,” Hannity added, speaking to RNC Co-chair Lara Trump as well. “

“You are such a delightful young woman. America kind of fell in love with you last night, and you were the star of the show.”

During the interview, Trump said that it was her idea to give a speech at the convention. The teen didn’t have much turnaround, either—she made the request on Monday, and then called her father, Donald Trump Jr., who made it happen.

As for the speech itself, in which she tried to present to the world a softer side of Trumpism, “it was just all from the heart,” she said.

Hannity also asked several golf-related questions of Trump Thursday, seeing as she not only plays often but discusses it with her grandfather. The Fox host wanted to know if she has ever beaten him, but she wouldn’t divulge the answer.

“Maybe,” she said several times. “I’ll just leave it at that.”