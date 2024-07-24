Fox News host Sean Hannity amped up his criticism of one particular characteristic of Vice President Kamala Harris: her laugh.

Just a day after arguing that voters “seem to detest” Harris because of it, the Trump ally voiced bizarre concerns about how Harris would fare on the world stage.

“I don’t care if it’s China, Iran, North Korea, Russia—they never feared Joe Biden. They did fear Donald Trump. They won’t fear Kamala Harris,” Hannity told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“They’ll laugh at Kamala Harris because that’s what she does half the time anyway. She giggles away, you know, her time. I don’t think they’ll take her seriously because I don’t think she’s a serious person.”

Hannity’s line of attack, which didn’t mention how Trump was laughed at during a United Nations speech in 2018, is a mirror image of what Trump and the Republican National Committee have resorted to targeting her for.

The GOP nominee, after appearing to finally accept that he won’t be running against Biden in November, ginned up one of his nicknames for his new opponent: “Laughing Kamala.”

“Have you seen her laughing? She is crazy. You can tell a lot by a laugh. She is nuts,” Trump told a Michigan crowd last weekend, spurring unimpressed First Gentleman Doug Emhoff to shoot back: “That’s all he’s got?”

Republicans’ rapid response account on X, which is run by both Trump’s campaign and the RNC, similarly seized on Harris’ campaign speech in Wisconsin earlier Tuesday.

“Kamala Harris brought her cackle to Milwaukee: ‘Good afternoon, Wisconsin! Ha ha ha ha!’” the post read.

Hannity not only has chosen to harp on Harris’ laugh, but has accused her of wanting to ban plastic straws—a move that Media Matters’ Matt Gertz described as the Fox host “literally” grasping at straws.

In the meantime, plenty of Republicans and other right-wingers have chosen to bring up something else: her race. Their smears of Harris as a “DEI pick” have since drawn rebuke from some House GOP leaders, who stated they would prefer policy-focused arguments.