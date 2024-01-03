Sean Hannity: I’ve Left New York and Moved to the ‘Free State of Florida’

After teasing over the past few years that he was going to move down south to be near his pal Donald Trump, Fox News star Sean Hannity finally made it official on Tuesday.

“We are now beginning our first broadcast from my new home, and that is in the free state of Florida,” Hannity proudly declared on his iHeartRadio show. “I am out. I am done. I am finished in New York.”

The conservative TV host, who obsessively rails against liberal policies in Democratic-led states, cited Florida’s lack of state income taxes as a primary reason for his move. “This migration out of blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real,” he said.

Hannity also boasted that he’d finally have Republican representation in his new home. “And finally, for the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” Hannity stated. “I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis and Senators Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott.”

While Hannity had largely taken to broadcasting from his Long Island home (which includes a fully equipped studio) over the past few years, he has recently been airing occasional live-audience shows from Fox News’ New York headquarters. It remains to be seen how often he’ll make return trips to Manhattan to tape these in-crowd specials moving forward.

Hannity is far from the only prominent conservative media personality who has migrated from New York to Florida since DeSantis took office and Trump took up permanent residence in the state following his exit from the White House. Hannity’s former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for instance, now calls the Sunshine State home and even used to broadcast his primetime show from his Florida house before his abrupt firing.

“If anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand,” Hannity acknowledged on his Tuesday radio program.